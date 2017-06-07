State Farm® is extremely proud of our longtime relationship with the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. The 100 is directly involved in guiding the futures of many of our youth through mentoring, programmatic support and scholarship assistance. As a member of the Central Illinois Chapter of the 100, I get to witness firsthand the direct impact we have on the lives of the young men we support as well as the positive effect on the communities we serve. State Farm is honored to stand with the 100 through our financial support, associate involvement and by championing their mission.