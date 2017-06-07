MENTORING THE 100 WAY®
"WHAT THEY SEE IS WHAT THEY'LL BE®"
Mentoring
Mentoring is the cornerstone of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. (The 100) and its network of over 100 Chapters.
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness is a vital component of a successful individual and a thriving community.
Economic Empowerment
Economic Empowerment is necessary to create a just society, for without empowerment there is no self-sufficiency.
SEE THE WORK OF THE 100
“What They See Is What They’ll Be.”
100 Black Men of America, Inc. provides long-term mentor relationships for multiple stages of life that expand the possibilities of what can be achieved. We provide expanded educational experiences and advocacy in the areas that significantly affect the community. The 100 addresses systemic issues and bridges opportunity gaps for African American youth. We create environments where children and their families are inspired to dream, challenged to achieve and empowered to be economic stakeholders. We create opportunity.