FOUR FOR THE FUTURE

LEADERSHIP

…encompasses all of the 100’s Four For the Future programs that ignite mentors, mentees and community leaders worldwide.
100 Black Men of America, Inc.’s programs, collaborations, training sessions and access to unique experiences develop leaders throughout the 100 global network that are prepared and equipped to address critical issues facing communities throughout the world.
Members engage in initiatives to improve the effectiveness and impact of 100 Black Men programs while delivering civic engagement throughout the United States and abroad.

MENTORING

The 100’s comprehensive mentoring programs mentor children and youth through a worldwide network of chapters.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

The 100’s health and wellness goals are to raise awareness, provide access to health care and give health information that will ultimately promote behavior change resulting in a healthier lifestyle.

EDUCATION

The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. has been educating and empowering youth for over three decades.

ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT

The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. considers economic empowerment necessary for creating just societies around the world.

