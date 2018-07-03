Amazon Smile You can now shop and donate at the same time through AmazonSmile. For every eligible purchase, Amazon will to 100 Black Men of America, Inc. The donations support the 100’s Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, Economic Empowerment and Leadership Development programs for disadvantaged and marginalized youth. Login to you Amazon account via (smile.amazon.com) If not selected type in and select 100 Black Men of America, Inc. as your charitable organization. Start shopping, Amazon will donate 0.5% of your purchase to 100 Black Men of America. After your initial visit to AmazonSmile, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. will be saved in your Amazon account. Just remember to go to (smile.amazon.com) instead of amazon.com LEARN MORE