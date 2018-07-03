Giving Back to Deserving Youth and Changing Their Life Trajectory
#givethe100way
Ways To
Amazon Smile
You can now shop and donate at the same time through AmazonSmile. For every eligible purchase, Amazon will to 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
The donations support the 100’s Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, Economic Empowerment and Leadership Development programs for disadvantaged and marginalized youth.
- Login to you Amazon account via (smile.amazon.com)
- If not selected type in and select 100 Black Men of America, Inc. as your charitable organization.
- Start shopping, Amazon will donate 0.5% of your purchase to 100 Black Men of America.
After your initial visit to AmazonSmile, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. will be saved in your Amazon account. Just remember to go to (smile.amazon.com) instead of amazon.com
Employer Matching
Employer Matching gift programs are an excellent way to increase the value of your individual donation, at no cost to you! Often companies have programs through which they will “match” the charitable contributions made by their employees. Through employer matching you can double or even triple the impact of your support to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. making it go further.
Check with your company’s human resources office to see if they offer gift matching. (If they don’t, you may want to ask your company to start one.) If your employer does offer this program, your Human Resources department should provide you with a matching gift form to send to 100 Black Men of America Headquarters along with your donation.
Complete this form and mail it with your donation to:
100 Black Men of America, Inc. HQ
Attention: Development Department
141 Auburn Avenue
Atlanta, Georgia 30303
Employer Matching
Employer Matching gift programs are an excellent way to increase the value of your individual donation, at no cost to you! Often companies have programs through which they will “match” the charitable contributions made by their employees. Through employer matching you can double or even triple the impact of your support to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. making it go further.
Check with your company’s human resources office to see if they offer gift matching. (If they don’t, you may want to ask your company to start one.) If your employer does offer this program, your Human Resources department should provide you with a matching gift form to send to 100 Black Men of America Headquarters along with your donation.
Complete this form and mail it with your donation to:
100 Black Men of America, Inc. HQ
Attention: Development Department
141 Auburn Avenue
Atlanta, Georgia 30303
Donate Stock
The gift of common stock or mutual fund shares, is a valuable way to make a contribution to 100 Black Men of America and receive tax benefits based on the value of the asset(s). If gifting securities held for more than a year you will not only receive a charitable deduction for the value of the shares, but you will ultimately avoid the significate bite of paying capital gains. However, they are held, whether certificate or direct electronic transfer, Contribution Stock Gifts is an easy process. Should you decide, we want to ensure a smooth transaction. Please contact 100 Black Men of America, Inc. at 1-404-688-5100.
100 Black Men of America, Inc. HQ
Attention: Development Department
141 Auburn Avenue
Atlanta, Georgia 30303
YOUR GENEROUS GIFT HELPS A STUDENT REACH THEIR FULL POTENTIAL.