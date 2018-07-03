Employer Matching



Employer Matching gift programs are an excellent way to increase the value of your individual donation, at no cost to you! Often companies have programs through which they will “match” the charitable contributions made by their employees. Through employer matching you can double or even triple the impact of your support to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. making it go further.

Check with your company’s human resources office to see if they offer gift matching. (If they don’t, you may want to ask your company to start one.) If your employer does offer this program, your Human Resources department should provide you with a matching gift form to send to 100 Black Men of America Headquarters along with your donation.

Complete this form and mail it with your donation to:

100 Black Men of America, Inc. HQ

Attention: Development Department

141 Auburn Avenue

Atlanta, Georgia 30303