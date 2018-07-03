Giving Back to Deserving Youth and Changing Their Life Trajectory
100 Black Men of America, Inc. relies on the support of individuals, volunteers, private foundations and corporations to carry out its mission. Your contribution will make a difference in helping 100 Black Men of America, Inc. empower children and build stronger communities.
Amazon SmileYou can now shop and donate at the same time through AmazonSmile. For every eligible purchase, Amazon will to 100 Black Men of America, Inc. The donations support the 100’s Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, Economic Empowerment and Leadership Development programs for disadvantaged and marginalized youth.
Employer MatchingEmployer Matching gift programs are an excellent way to increase the value of your individual donation, at no cost to you! Often companies have programs through which they will "match" the charitable contributions made by their employees. Through employer matching you can double or even triple the impact of your support to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. making it go further.
The gift of common stock or mutual fund shares, is a valuable way to make a contribution to 100 Black Men of America and receive tax benefits based on the value of the asset(s). If gifting securities held for more than a year you will not only receive a charitable deduction for the value of the shares, but you will ultimately avoid the significance bite of paying capital gains.Read More
Include 100 Black Men of America in your estate planning The 100-planned giving was established to recognize individuals who would like to leave a lasting legacy to be remembered and have included 100 Black Men of America, Inc. in their wills and trust. This type of critical support for the organization work will help ensure the 100's future. If you would like to make such a donation, please contact 100 Black Men of America, Inc. at 1-404-688-5100.
