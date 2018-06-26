The 100 has provided supplemental education programs and post-secondary tuition support to young people since the inception of the organization. It is the bedrock of the 100’s foundation and the blueprint for education partnerships that can be duplicated globally.

The 100 Black Men have successfully addressed questions that educators, politicians, community leaders and parents are wrestling with related to educating youth. Question: How to develop high-performing schools that deliver supplementary education and provide access to technology and STEM programs? 100 Black Men chapters throughout the network have made education the highest priority. All chapters are community partners, tutors and have identified public schools in their city where they deliver programs throughout the school year. A number of 100 chapters operate charter schools that have positively impacted communities for many years. Each of these school partnerships incorporates a mix of afterschool, Saturday school and summer enrichment programs.

The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. has created the blueprint for developing, launching, measuring and expanding successful grant-funded supplementary education programs. Following is a sample of programs that chapters are currently executing.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - Project Soar Education Advocacy The Coca-Cola Company – Mentoring the 100 Way Georgia Pacific- Mentoring the 100 Way Georgia Power - Mentoring the 100 Way Ed Choice – Education Awareness and Advocacy Initiative State Farm - African American History Challenge Axon/Taser – Safe Community Initiative Shell - STEM Career Awareness



In support of the education dreams of 100 mentees, who are deserving youth that the 100 mentored and encouraged to dream big, the following education programs are #the100blueprint for post-secondary education funding.

100 Black Men of America, Inc. Annual Scholarship Program 100 Black Men Chapter’s Annual Scholarship Programs 100 Chapters’ Partner Scholarship Programs (Corporate and Foundation Scholarships) 100 Black Men of America, Inc. direct/ full-ride scholarship partnerships



In addition to scholarships, the 100 Black Men chapters expose and educate youth that are traditionally underserved and underexposed to STEM programs. Through 100 Robotics programs and unique STEM initiatives, that include collaborations with 100 members who are inventors, doctors, engineers, scientists and technology professionals, youth are being prepared for future college and career opportunities that will change their lives. This is #the100blueprint for education.