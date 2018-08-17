Statement on the Passing of Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin

[Atlanta, GA] 100 Black Men of America, Inc. expresses deep condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Aretha Louise Franklin. We join the world in mourning the passing of The Queen of Soul. Her life and legacy is unmatched. In addition to being a musical icon, Aretha Franklin’s music was the arc of the Civil Rights Movement. She was a constant supporter and fundraiser for Civil Rights initiatives who continuously and effectively used her platform for the cause of equality.

“The musical genius of Aretha Louise Franklin touched all races globally and crossed decades while transcending musical genres. Her voice was an American treasure that she shared during three Presidential inaugurations,” stated Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Chairman, 100 Black Men of America. “Ms. Franklin’s life and music empowered women, gave youth an example of overcoming hardships, energized a movement, and has resonated with people of many ages.”

Her life accomplishments include many firsts at a time when people of color and women were excluded from being at the table. Ms. Franklin’s musical legacy and life story will continue to uplift and inspire people worldwide.