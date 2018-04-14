A large crowd – including administrators, students, teachers, parents and community leaders – came out to see the 24th annual African American History Challenge Bowl on April 7 at the MMSD’s Doyle Administration Building. A talented team of Spring Harbor Middle Schoolers defeated Sennett Middle School in the championship match-up to punch their ticket to the National African American History Challenge Bowl competition in Hollywood, Florida, this June. “We had all 12 middle schools participating this year. The event went really well. It was a fun event,” Enis Ragland, founding president of 100 Black Men of Madison and moderator of the event, tells Madison365. The African American History Challenge Bowl is an annual contest for middle school students in a quiz show format where students are quizzed on questions from a prominent African American history book. Spring Harbor Beats Out 11 Middle Schools to Win African American History Challenge Bowl Championship

thumbnail courtesy of madison365.com