PARTNERSHIP

Significant came to be after a chance encounter with the Chairman, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. and the Cranor family in Livermore Valley, CA. Mr. Dortch’s passion for wine was very apparent when he and a group of his friends visited to our tasting room. After a fun day of tasting and getting to know each other, Tommy and the Cranor’s formed a bond that turned into a friendship, and then family, and now a formal partnership. We all share a passion for wine, for giving back to our communities, and for creating opportunities for young people seeking opportunities.



After several phone calls and visits to and from Atlanta, Significant Wines were created, in partnership between 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and Nottingham Cellars, with the intention of providing a world-class wine experience to all 100 Black Men members, while opening the doors of the wine industry to provide unique wine education, internship opportunities, and a revenue source for the organization.