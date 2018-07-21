Significant
PARTNERSHIP
Significant came to be after a chance encounter with the Chairman, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. and the Cranor family in Livermore Valley, CA. Mr. Dortch’s passion for wine was very apparent when he and a group of his friends visited to our tasting room. After a fun day of tasting and getting to know each other, Tommy and the Cranor’s formed a bond that turned into a friendship, and then family, and now a formal partnership. We all share a passion for wine, for giving back to our communities, and for creating opportunities for young people seeking opportunities.
After several phone calls and visits to and from Atlanta, Significant Wines were created, in partnership between 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and Nottingham Cellars, with the intention of providing a world-class wine experience to all 100 Black Men members, while opening the doors of the wine industry to provide unique wine education, internship opportunities, and a revenue source for the organization.
PRODUCTION
Annually, Nottingham Cellars and the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. will collaborate to produce a wine that is available exclusively the members of the 100’s global network. The wines will be sold on an allocation basis in extremely small lots. These one-of-a-kind offerings will be made available for pre-sale, and only the amount ordered will be bottled, making these wines extremely rare and exclusive to you. As part of our partnership, Nottingham Cellars has made other small lot wines from our portfolio available to 100 members.
PROGRAMS
Profits from the sales of Significant will support scholarships and mentoring programs within the Black Men of America, Inc. organization. With each bottle of wine comes a bit of insight about the wine’s origins, winemaking techniques, vineyard sourcing, along with education on what foods pair well with your wine selection.
Your local chapter can make notification on your wine availability. Significant and other offerings are available to ship to most states, however, there are some states that do not allow out of state wine shipments. Nottingham Cellars is very proud to be working with such an inspiring organization and it is our hope that you enjoy the offerings created for you.
PREMIER
A conversation with Chairman Dortch about creating a wine for the 100 and it was clear that GSM would be the fan favorite. As discussions progressed, Significant GSM came to be. Nottingham Cellars is excited to share this offering with you as our flagship, inaugural release. The 100 premiered the Significantbranded wine during an unveiling at the 32nd Annual Conference in Hollywood, FL. The 100 Black Men Significant wine is now available online.