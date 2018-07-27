Wallet Wise Affiliate Program

Wallet Wise is a free financial education program created by Ally Financial that teaches consumers the basics of budgeting, credit, banking & investing, and automotive. Participating Chapters (called “Affiliates”) must teach in-person workshops to low-and-moderate-income people. Please consult http://www.ffiec.gov/geocode/ to confirm all zip codes in low-and moderate-income areas. All chapter members looking to facilitate a Wallet Wise class must sign a Facilitator’s Pledge and participate in a Train-the-Trainer webinar, which is held periodically throughout the year by Ally Financial.