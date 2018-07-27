100 Black Men of America is a partner of The Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation. HWCF, a CEO-led organization, is a national, multi-year effort designed to help reduce obesity–especially childhood obesity–by 2015. It’s a first-of-its kind coalition that brings together more than 170 retailers, food and beverage manufacturers, restaurants, sporting goods and insurance companies, trade associations and NGOs, and professional sports organizations. The Foundation promotes ways to help people achieve a healthy weight through energy balance–calories in and calories out. It focuses on three critical areas–the marketplace, the workplace, and schools. HWCF provides free online curriculum, tools, videos, and resources to schools, parents, and communities in partnership with Discovery Education through Energy Balance 101 www.energybalance101.com. Both English and Spanish resources are available. The Together Counts encourages families to take a pledge to eat more meals together and engage in healthy physical activities as a family. Take the pledge at www.togethercounts.com!