100 Black Men of America Inc., has received a grant from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) – Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) for the purposes of implementing a Project SOAR (Student Opportunities, Access, and Readiness) program and expanding our Mentoring the 100 Way® Across A Lifetime, by awarding five (5) grants to support the expansion of an existing program to impact truancy and juvenile delinquency or the establishment of a new mentoring program with primary focus on impacting truancy and juvenile delinquency. The program endeavors to guide youth in establishing and attaining their goals through hard work and commitment. The 100 encourages young people to be leaders and mentors in their own communities placing special emphasis on the importance of service to others.