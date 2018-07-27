Project SOAR Civil Rights and Equity
Project SOAR: Student Opportunities, Access, and Readiness is our key education advocacy initiative. The 100 advocates for marginalized youth and their parents and guardians by addressing issues that are barriers to options and access to high performing public schools in their communities. We bring these issues to the forefront by raising the awareness of our members and building broad-based national coalitions with synergistic organizations to drive implementation strategies in communities we serve.