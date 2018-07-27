100 Black Men of America, Inc., in collaboration with Wells Fargo, continues to expand its Economic Empowerment programming impact by providing 100 Black Men chapter grants to support the implementation of the Pathways to Success Program and reinforce Workforce Readiness. The Pathways to Success Program is designed to provide and reinforce Workforce Readiness within the 100 Black Men Chapter Network with the end goal of creating a pipeline of our mentees who are ready for corporate careers and/or entrepreneurial endeavors.