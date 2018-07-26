The National Scholarship Program of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. provides scholarships to national applicants. The award is only open to 100 Black Men mentees, Collegiate 100®, or affiliates who are graduating high school seniors or college undergraduates enrolled full-time in an accredited post-secondary institution. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and deadlines to be considered for the scholarship. The National Scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $5,000 and is expected to be applied toward tuition, room, board, and books. Checks will be mailed from the World Headquarters Office and made payable to the institution.