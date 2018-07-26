National Scholarship Program
The National Scholarship Program of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. provides scholarships to national applicants. The award is only open to 100 Black Men mentees, Collegiate 100®, or affiliates who are graduating high school seniors or college undergraduates enrolled full-time in an accredited post-secondary institution. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and deadlines to be considered for the scholarship. The National Scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $5,000 and is expected to be applied toward tuition, room, board, and books. Checks will be mailed from the World Headquarters Office and made payable to the institution.