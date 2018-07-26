100 Black Men of America, Inc. developed the programmatic platform, Mentoring the 100 Way® Across A Lifetime, which seeks to address systemic issues and bridge opportunity gaps for marginalized African American youth. This platform provides a comprehensive structure through which the organization’s volunteer network provides community-wide youth programming and services, face-to-face mentoring, online mentor training, a facilitated virtual mentee curriculum that includes a Health & Wellness module, and post-secondary scholarships. In addition to youth, the schools and communities served by 100 Black Men of America, Inc. reap tangible benefits.