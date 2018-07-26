The Hands on Banking program covers all the basics of smart money management. The curriculum is designed for four age groups: Adults, Young Adults (ages 15–21), Teens (grades 6–8), and Kids (grades 4 and 5). The Hands on Banking program is an easy and enjoyable way to teach and learn the essentials of financial education: the basics of bank services, the importance of saving, smart money management, using credit responsibly, investing, wealth building, and more. Whether it’s opening a checking account, avoiding identity theft, paying for college, applying for a credit card, or starting a small business, the Hands on Banking program provides real-world skills and knowledge everyone can use.