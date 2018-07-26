One of the most overlooked resources in our efforts to solve community health problems are youth and the indigenous members of the affected communities. Too often, so-called "solutions" are implemented without the participation and endorsement of those for whom the solution was developed. As such, the "solution" does not receive the support necessary to be effective. Accordingly, the 100 proposes to implement youth-led, community-based solutions developed through our initiative entitled, Fed-Up Hack4Health Campaign. The Hack4Health Campaign proposed by the 100 presents a unique opportunity for young leaders, The 100 mentors and other community stakeholders to collaborate, share, and develop impactful solutions to real-world healthy eating and healthy lifestyle issues