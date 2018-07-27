Drake University Law School Scholarship

In keeping with the mission and vision of 100 Black Men of America Inc., the Drake University Law School has entered a partnership with our organization to provide access and opportunities for students interested in pursuing careers in the legal profession. This partnership will begin with students enrolling at Drake University in fall 2018, as part of an ongoing effort to increase diversity among the Law School’s students and provide guaranteed scholarship assistance for Collegiate 100â students who meet the established criteria for admission to the Law School’s JD program.