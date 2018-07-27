Dollar and $ense Investment Education Program

100 Black Men of America, Inc. (The 100) in collaboration with State Farm Insurance Companies will continue to establish and implement a national program to address and help eradicate financial illiteracy among the youth of color. Grants will be awarded to a maximum of Fifteen (15) local chapters to support the implementation of Dollars and $ense Investment Education Program. The Dollars and $ense Investment Education Program (Dollars and $ense) is a financial literacy program sponsored by State Farm. The goal of this program is to help students understand basic savings/investment principles and to apply these standards in their day-to-day lives. Chapters participating in Dollars and $ense will be invited to compete in the National Youth Championship Competition during the Annual Conference. The top three chapters will advance to participate in the Championship Competition at the 100 Annual Conference, but no additional grant funding will be provided.