The Center for Healthy African American Men through Partnerships (CHAAMPS) – a consortium of regional academic centers and community organizations is a first-ever collaborative center to develop, implement, and evaluate interventions to improve African American men’s health through research, outreach, and training. The goal is to develop, implement, and evaluate interventions that will improve African American men’s health through research, outreach, and training. This goal will be pursued through the broad partnership and significant collaboration with our national collaborators: The National USA Foundation, Inc.; The Minnesota Vikings with the National Football League; and 100 Black Men of America, Inc.