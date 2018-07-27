Army College Tours

100 Black Men of America, Inc., through its local chapters, will provide the U.S. Army with opportunities to conduct targeted and jointly approved college tour workshops in the U.S. Army’s priority markets where the 100 has a presence. The 100 and selected chapters will coordinate College Tour events, hosted on Army ROTC college campuses. The 100 will provide 100 high school juniors and seniors, and ten (10) high school counselors/educators per event with a preselected list of high schools.