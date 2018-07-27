The African American History Challenge (AAHC) is the intellectual property of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. The program was started in 1995 under the leadership of the late Brace B. Godfrey, Jr., founding chapter president of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, Inc. and a former member of the Board of Directors of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. The AAHC Competition essentially is an educational and scholarship program designed to enhance the study of African American history. It is an education and scholarship program designed to enhance and/or ignite the study of African American history among youth and increase their interest in knowing and better understanding the legacy left for them by our African American ancestors. Yet, the competitive spirit is developed within an experience that will engender mutual respect and admiration among the competitors. The National AAHC Championship Competition will take place at the Annual Conference each year.