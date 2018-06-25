Program Activations
Mentoring
Mentoring is incorporated into all programs delivered by 100 Black Men chapters across the organization’s global network. The 100 Black Men of America, Inc.‘s proprietary training curriculum is available only to 100 Black Men Chapter members, mentees, Collegiate 100® and Emerging 100® members.
Mentor Training
Mentor Training is available during mentor training workshops at 100 Black Men conferences and regional training workshops. Online training is available on-demand and upon satisfactory completion of in-person or online training, the 100 Headquarters issue certificates of completion.
Mentee Training
A five module Mentee Curriculum includes student pre- and post-tests, S.M.A.R.T. goals exercises, and mentor guides for each module that assist facilitators with the lessons and corresponding activities.
Education
Education is the key to opportunity and is embedded in the mission of our organization. The 100 has educated African American youth for more than 50 years and knows the importance of education on one’s life trajectory. The 100 believes that all youth, regardless of race and socio-economic status, must have access to quality education to become ready to compete in a global society.
Our network of 100 Black Men Chapters provide student support and wrap-around services to help youth achieve successful grade level advancements, on-time graduation from high school and post-secondary institutions, and to realize their educational, personal, and professional goals.
Current Programs
OJJDP Mentoring Education Grant
Project Soar Education Advocacy
the 100 Way
the 100 Way
Education Awareness and Advocacy Initiative
the 100 Way
African American History Challenge
Safe Community Initiative
STEM Career Awareness
Scholarships
Annual Scholarship Program
Direct/Full-Ride Scholarship Partnerships
Annual Scholarship Programs
Health & Wellness
At the national and local level, our organization and Chapter affiliates partner with corporations, foundations, and other nonprofit organizations to promote preventative health strategies and provide education on prevalent diseases that negatively impact African Americans. The 100, through its Health and Wellness Committee, works with other synergistic organizations to develop strategic partnerships to raise a collective voice to help increase awareness and provide health education to mitigate chronic conditions and diseases that plague the African American community.
Current Programs
FedUp "Hack4Health" Campaign
Project H.E.A.R.T
Collaboration for Advocacy and Local Engagement
Healthcare Partnership Initiatives
Prostate Health Education Network
Center for Healthy African American Through Partnerships
Economic Empowerment
The 100 Black Men of America, Inc., through its chapter network, has always delivered programs to empower our mentees, their families and the communities in which they live. Chapter executions have ranged from foundational education in banking (checking and savings account) to wealth creation including home ownership, investment programs, entrepreneurship and retirement planning.
Current Programs
Wallet Wise Program
Dollars and $ense Youth Investment Competition
Hands
on Banking
Pathways to Success
Leadership Development
The 100’s leadership development program develops leaders in high school and college, effectively bridging and positioning them for success as young professionals. The organization’s internal leadership development includes technical member training at every meeting. The following programs, initiatives, and training are transferable to other nonprofit organizations: Summer Institute for Young People, civic engagement through Real Men Vote (Registration, Education, Participation), and chapter workshops that deliver chapter sustainability and capacity building.