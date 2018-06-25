Program Activations

Education is the key to opportunity and is embedded in the mission of our organization. The 100 has educated African American youth for more than 50 years and knows the importance of education on one’s life trajectory. The 100 believes that all youth, regardless of race and socio-economic status, must have access to quality education to become ready to compete in a global society.

Our network of 100 Black Men Chapters provide student support and wrap-around services to help youth achieve successful grade level advancements, on-time graduation from high school and post-secondary institutions, and to realize their educational, personal, and professional goals.