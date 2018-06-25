Program Activations

Mentoring

Mentoring is incorporated into all programs delivered by 100 Black Men chapters across the organization’s global network. The 100 Black Men of America, Inc.‘s proprietary training curriculum is available only to 100 Black Men Chapter members, mentees, Collegiate 100® and Emerging 100® members.

Mentor Training

Mentor Training is available during mentor training workshops at 100 Black Men conferences and regional training workshops. Online training is available on-demand and upon satisfactory completion of in-person or online training, the 100 Headquarters issue certificates of completion.

Mentee Training

A five module Mentee Curriculum includes student pre- and post-tests, S.M.A.R.T. goals exercises, and mentor guides for each module that assist facilitators with the lessons and corresponding activities.

Education

Education is the key to opportunity and is embedded in the mission of our organization. The 100 has educated African American youth for more than 50 years and knows the importance of education on one’s life trajectory. The 100 believes that all youth, regardless of race and socio-economic status, must have access to quality education to become ready to compete in a global society.

Our network of 100 Black Men Chapters provide student support and wrap-around services to help youth achieve successful grade level advancements, on-time graduation from high school and post-secondary institutions, and to realize their educational, personal, and professional goals.

Current Programs

OJJDP Mentoring Education Grant

Project Soar Education Advocacy

Mentoring

the 100 Way

Mentoring

the 100 Way

Education Awareness and Advocacy Initiative

Mentoring

the 100 Way

African American History Challenge

Safe Community Initiative

STEM Career Awareness

Scholarships

Annual Scholarship Program

Direct/Full-Ride Scholarship Partnerships

Annual Scholarship Programs

Health & Wellness

At the national and local level, our organization and Chapter affiliates partner with corporations, foundations, and other nonprofit organizations to promote preventative health strategies and provide education on prevalent diseases that negatively impact African Americans. The 100, through its Health and Wellness Committee, works with other synergistic organizations to develop strategic partnerships to raise a collective voice to help increase awareness and provide health education to mitigate chronic conditions and diseases that plague the African American community.

Current Programs

FedUp "Hack4Health" Campaign

Project H.E.A.R.T

Collaboration for Advocacy and Local Engagement

Healthcare Partnership Initiatives

Prostate Health Education Network

Center for Healthy African American Through Partnerships

Economic Empowerment

The 100 Black Men of America, Inc., through its chapter network, has always delivered programs to empower our mentees, their families and the communities in which they live. Chapter executions have ranged from foundational education in banking (checking and savings account) to wealth creation including home ownership, investment programs, entrepreneurship and retirement planning. 

Current Programs

Wallet Wise Program

Dollars and $ense Youth Investment Competition

Hands

on Banking

Pathways to Success

Leadership Development

The 100’s leadership development program develops leaders in high school and college, effectively bridging and positioning them for success as young professionals. The organization’s internal leadership development includes technical member training at every meeting. The following programs, initiatives, and training are transferable to other nonprofit organizations: Summer Institute for Young People, civic engagement through Real Men Vote (Registration, Education, Participation), and chapter workshops that deliver chapter sustainability and capacity building.

Current Programs

Army College Tours

Collegiate 100® Sophomore Scholars Program

Keep Climbing Initiative

Next Generation

