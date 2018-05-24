Omaha Gives! 2018 – 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc.

1 of nearly 1,000 organizations participating in the 24-hour charity event Omaha Gives! is now in its sixth year, raising $35 million so far for local nonprofits.

People are invited to donate to any of the 970 participating nonprofits in the 24-hour charity event.

One of those organizations is 100 Black Men of Omaha. Executive Director Richard Webb joined KETV NewsWatch 7 live in the studio early Wednesday morning to discuss what the organization is all about and how the money they raise will be used.

