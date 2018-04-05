Morehouse School of Medicine Envisions MLK Jr.’s Dream with Youth S.T.E.A.M. Event

ATLANTA, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and the Robert J. Brown Education Equity Foundation are co-sponsoring “Envision the Dream,” a regional Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) Revolution on Thursday, April 5th, 2018. The event is being held in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and vision for high-quality and equitable education for all.

Nearly 300 5th-12th grade students from Atlanta’s underserved communities are expected to attend the day’s events, which include workshops on robotics, coding, film production, art therapy, music production and science. The workshop sessions will expose students to a variety of career paths in government, mental health, entertainment, and medicine. Students will also participate in alumni-led tours of the Atlanta University Center campuses.

“We shouldn’t be asking young people, ‘Are you going to college?’ We should be asking them, ‘Where are you going to college?’ We need to tap into young minds that are bursting with creativity,” says Sharon Rachel, MA, MPH, Deputy Director, Kennedy-Satcher Center for Mental Health Equity in MSM’s Satcher Health Leadership Institute.

