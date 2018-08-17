Mommy Goals not Mommy Roles

Mommy’s Goals vs. Reality: Managing School, Work, and Family is a must-read, self-help book in which women are provided with successful strategies to manage their school, work, and family obligations as they aim to reach their goals. Dr. McNealy describes the lessons learned from her doctoral journey, provides motivation and encouragement, and analyzes strategies working, student mothers used during their academics, professional careers, and family lifestyles. Dr. McNealy wrote Mommy’s Goals vs. Reality: Managing School, Work, and Family to encourage other women not to give up on their educational or professional goals just because they are a mother or a wife. All mothers and wives can pursue any goal they aim to achieve if they are willing to work hard to succeed despite their family obligations.

Dr. Trenese L. Gordon McNealy, a Riceboro, Georgia native, is a 2006 graduate of Georgia Southern University, in which she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising and Apparel Design, with a Minor in Management. In 2007, Dr. McNealy graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Master of Business Administration degree in Business Administration. In 2017, Dr. McNealy graduated from Walden University with a Doctor of Business Administration degree in Project Management. Dr. McNealy is married to Mr. Brian McNealy, and they have three beautiful children: Brielle, Bryce, and Brayden.

Dr. McNealy server as the Director of Programs & Grants for the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

