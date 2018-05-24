100 Black Men, through the signature program Mentoring the 100 Way®, has expanded services and programmatic initiatives to support, educate and empower individuals throughout their lifetime. The global 100 network, which grew from a group of concerned African American men who in 1963 dedicated themselves to making a difference in the lives of youth, has now harnessed its collective power to provide mentoring across the US, Europe and the Caribbean. As members of the 100 focused on the critical needs of youth, and the communities in which they live, it was a natural progression to provide Mentoring The 100 Way Across A Lifetime.