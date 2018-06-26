Leadership Team
Telain Ware
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Telain is highly skilled in the development and implementation of targeted marketing programs that deliver against brand objectives, add value and provide measurable results. She is also experienced in the curriculum design and delivery of training programs that improve workplace performance. Her professional background spans over 30 years with leading corporations including AT&T Communications, BellSouth, The Coca-Cola Company, 100 Black Men of America, Multicast Media Technologies, Microsoft, Kimberly-Clark and the Interdenominational Theological Center.
Telain has taught graduate-level marketing courses and provided coaching, training, event management, marketing, corporate communications, PR, info sec awareness and customer experience marketing strategies for companies and organizations across many industries. Telain’s accomplishments include creating national Olympic promotions for The Coca-Cola Company, designing original communications for the launch of Georgia Perimeter College’s Service Learning Center and was the architect of award-winning, global security awareness programs for Kimberly-Clark.
Dr. Trenese McNealy
Manager of Program Operations
Dr. Trenese McNealy, a Riceboro, Georgia native, is a 2006 graduate of Georgia Southern University, in which she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising and Apparel Design, with a Minor in Management. In 2007, Dr. McNealy graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Master of Business Administration degree in Business Administration. In 2017, Dr. McNealy graduated from Walden University with a Doctor of Business Administration degree in Project Management.
Between 2009-2011, Dr. McNealy worked at 100 Black Men of America, Inc., a nonprofit mentoring organization, where she served as the Program Coordinator. In 2011, Dr. McNealy was promoted to Program Manager, and she remained in this position until 2016. Today, Dr. McNealy works as the Manager of Program Operations at 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
Dr. McNealy is married to Mr. Brian McNealy, and they have three beautiful children: Brielle, Bryce, and Brayden McNealy.
Danielle Kennedy-Jones
Development Consultant
Danielle Kennedy-Jones returns to the 100 to support fund development operations for the organization. She previously served as Sr. Vice President for Development for the 100 and had responsibility for fund development and events operations. She caught the entrepreneurial spirit and started a boutique, woman-owned consulting firm working with small businesses, higher education institutions, and non-profit organizations.
Danielle is a veteran higher education professional having worked in multiple capacities from faculty member to senior executive administrator. Her love for Historically Black Colleges and Universities led her to work for both her beloved alma mater Alabama State University and for Florida A&M University. In her last higher education post, she served as Vice President for University Relations with oversight of 10 departments (Development, Alumni Relations, Information Technology, Marketing, WVAS Radio Station, Media Relations and Public Information, University Publications and Event and Facilities Management) and more than 70 employees.
She is a member of Saint Philip AME Church, Delta, Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National Council of Negro Women, Alabama State University National Alumni Association and other civic and social organizations. She is married to Gil Jones and is the proud mother of two adult sons, Horace Lamar, III and Kennedy Lamar and one grandson Horace Lamar, IV.
LaTonya Young
Finance Coordinator
Mrs. LaTonya Young is a diligent accounting profession with extensive knowledge of and experience with analytical concepts, principles, and practices/methods. LaTonya has more than six years’ experience as an accountant, and is adept in variance analysis, reporting as well as, extensive knowledge working with current and universal accounting software. LaTonya is very passionate about accounting.
LaTonya is currently serving as the Finance Coordinator of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. where she prepares financial statements, in accordance with GAAP, analyze general ledger and trial balance, and assist with the preparation of year-end audit. LaTonya has been an employee of The 100 for over one year.
LaTonya received her Bachelors in Accounting from Brenau University, in December 2016. She is currently enrolled at Keller Graduate School of Management pursuing her Masters in Accounting with a concentration in Forensic Accounting, her anticipated completion date is February 2019. She is a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success, an Honors Society, with her University. LaTonya is also studying to become a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. LaTonya is a QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor, a Certified Xero Advisor, and a Xero Payroll Specialist.
LaTonya enjoys spending time with her spouse and two children, church, community service, shopping, reading and movie nights with her husband.
