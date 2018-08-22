The 100 Black Men of Greater Detroit, Inc. is a group of concerned African American men whose goal is to improve the quality of life in the African American community through their collective resources, abilities and experiences. Recognizing the need to develop strong, vital and self-supporting communities, the organization has committed to helping African American youth achieve success in four (4) main focus areas: mentoring, education, health & wellness, economic development.

