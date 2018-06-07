Corporate and Community Leaders, Entertainers, Entrepreneurs, Authors and Elected Officials Join 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to Mentor, Educate and Empower Youth June 13th – June 17th

Atlanta – June 7, 2018 – The global membership of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. will convene their 32nd Annual Conference in Hollywood, FL June 13 – June 17, 2018, at the Diplomat Beach Resort. Themed America at the Crossroads: Developing the Blueprint for Our Future, this conference will discuss current and long-standing issues facing African American communities and current policies that are negatively impacting the youth that the 100 Black Men serve. Over 100 subject matter experts will serve as workshop participants over the 5-day conference.

“Mentor and Mentees from across the United States and our London, England chapter will be in attendance for technical training, panel discussions, youth scholarship competitions and sponsor-funded workshops covering all of our program areas,” stated Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Chairman.

June 13, 2018, includes the 100’s Board of Directors Meeting followed by sustainability and capacity building workshops for chapters of the 100, including mentoring certification training. Supporters will gather that evening at a Stakeholder Reception, which will provide a public review and thank you to corporate, foundation and community partners who collaborate with the 100 to educate and empower youth.

June 14 – June 16, 2018 activities will incorporate 4 tracks of concurrent workshops, activities and evening events for youth, college students, and adults. Wells Fargo Women’s Empowerment Workshops are free to women who RSVP. The annual Women’s Excursion sponsored by Macy’s will round out an exciting and impactful women’s track at this year’s conference. Panel discussions, youth, and teen summits, along with plenary breakfast and lunch sessions will offer a wealth of information to inspire the multigenerational attendees that this conference attracts annually. The State Farm Youth Competitions are a highlight of the 100’s conference and standing room only crowds are always there to cheer their teams on to victory.

Evening entertainment events include a Jazz Concert featuring Will Downing, Mike Philips, and Maysa Leak. The 100’s signature Black Tie Gala that includes awards presentations and concert featuring The Whispers and co-emcees actress Vivica A. Fox and CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan. A Grand Party with the 100, emceed by Rodney Baltimore, will bring the comedy of Michael Colyar and the music styling of D-Nice together for a night of laughter, dance and fun. Youth attendees will enjoy nightly entertainment that will make a fun atmosphere for each to meet students from across the 100 network.

President Dennis L. Wright and the members of 100 Black Men of Greater Ft. Lauderdale, Inc. along with President Stephen Hunter Johnson and the members of 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc. are co-hosting this year’s conference, promising to make it bigger and better than ever. The chapters are proud to present the 100’s annual Community Empowerment Project (CEP) on Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, in conjunction with the Juneteenth Celebration. This event is free and open to the public and is being held at Reverend Samuel Delevoe Park, 2520 NW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Health screenings valued at over $800.00 will be offered, along with giveaways, prizes, cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs G. Garvin and Daniel W. Thomas. Below are planned CEP events and times.

CEP Timeline

10:00-3: 00 PM Health Screenings/Voter Registration

10:00-12:00 PM Teen Summit “A Youth Conversation”

11:00-1:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration

12:30-1:30 PM Grand Hank “STEM” EDUTAINMENT Showcase

12:30-2:00 PM US ARMY Birthday & Scholarship Presentation

12:30-2:00 PM Celebrity Chefs & Celebrity Reading Circle

12:30-2:00 PM Business & Finance Workshops

2:10-2:40 PM CEP Program

The public is encouraged to come early to take advantage of all health screenings, giveaways, workshops, STEM Edutainment, the Teen Summit and much more. To learn more about the 32nd Annual conference of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. visit www.100bmoa.org

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men was founded as an organization in New York City in 1963. The national organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. began with nine chapters in 1986 as a national alliance of leading African American men of business, public affairs and government with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth. These visionaries included businessmen and industry leaders such as David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson. Since inception, the vision emerged and grew to over 10,000 members impacting over 125,000 underserved, underrepresented minority youth annually. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.