William Luster

Bill Luster is President Emeritus of The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis. He recently completed a 30-year career with Kimberly-Clark Corporation where held roles in Marketing, Sales, Product Management, Sales Management, and Recruiting. While at Kimberly-Clark. He was recognized as Eagle Award Winner for regional sales accomplishments and he earned the honor of being named Key Contributor. This award is reserved for top performers in the Kimberly-Clark sales organization. Bill has recently begun the second chapter of his professional career as a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.

Bill grew up in the St. Louis area and is the son of Willie and Juanita Luster and the father of Jordan Luster. He is a graduate of Rockhurst University in Kansas City Missouri, where he received a Bachelor Degree. He received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from California State University. In addition to this, he is a graduate of The St. Louis Consortium For Leadership Development.

Bill is a past board member at Rockhurst University, where he served as President of the Black Alumni Association. He has also served on the Advisory Board for Junior Achievement, the Board of Directors for Money Smarts School of Finance For Children and the Allocation Committee for The United Way of Greater St. Louis. He was the founding member of The Urban League Young Professionals – Pasadena California Chapter.

Bill currently serves as District Representative on the Board of Directors for The 100 Black Men of America as well as Treasurer for the local chapter.