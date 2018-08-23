Marcellous (Mark) Joseph Reed was born in Harlem Hospital in New York City, New York. Mark was raised in Northern New Jersey. Mark developed his leadership skills and athletics early on in life along with high academics which garnered him numerous accolades and achievements. With excellent academics, Mark enjoyed the benefit of several collegiate offers. He decided to accept a four-year scholarship to Tennessee State University where he majored in Business Administration. Mark, also was an All-State Football Player but he really flourished in track and field and became an All American State Champion Track Star.

Eventually, Mark would make his way out West to Southern California where he began his career in financial services. Marks high achievements continued with an illustrious and driven career that spanned across several years from 1969 through 2005. Working for many high profile companies such as Allstate, Prudential, American General, Aetna and ending with ING Mark acquired and received numerous awards and promotions for revenue generation and growth. His awards include Rookie of the Year, District Rep, Presidents Cabinet, VP-Director of Sales and many others.

Marks journey continues. Overlapping in his career, in 2000 Mark joined the 100 Black Men of Orange County, California. It is here Mark continues his real work in the community and has been an effective leader. He has served as Economic Development Chair, Vice President, and currently serves as President. Being the high achiever he is Marks work also overlaps on a National level where he serves as the Western District Representative for the West Region of the 100 Black Men of America.

In Marks spare time he continues to serve outside the 100 Black Men with a seat on the PBS So Cal Community Advisory Board. Those that really know Mark know his athletic passion these days is Golf. This is where he talks his talk and walks his walk. But most of all he WINS!