Kolarele Sonaike is the current President of the 100 Black Men of London, having been elected in 2012. He has previously served as VP Operations, VP Development and VP Programs of the London chapter. He is a practicing barrister, specializing in commercial litigation, employment law and property disputes. He was called to the Bar in the UK in 1998 and now practices from chambers in Temple, London. He is also the founder of The Great Speech Consultancy, delivering communication and public speaking group training, personal coaching and speech writing services to individuals and companies. He is also a Registered Lawyer with the Football Association in the UK.

Mr. Sonaike sits on the International Health & Wellness Committee and is now the International District Representative. In the UK, Mr. Sonaike sits on the steering committee of Prostate Cancer UK (the leading UK national prostate cancer charity) focused on improving levels of engagement and research for Black men with prostate cancer in the UK. He is the author of the public speaking guide, “How to Give a Great Speech” and the children’s picture book, “The Bird that had Vertigo”. He also writes generally, having penned movie scripts, music and poetry. He speaks German and Yoruba.