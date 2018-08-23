James “Mac” Hunter is a Retired Partner of the international law firm of Morris Manning & Martin, LLP, Atlanta, Georgia. He practiced in the areas of corporate and finance law, corporate acquisitions, health care law, employment law, government relations, international law, and eminent domain law. He has extensive experience representing clients in corporate formations, acquisitions, and governance. He also has extensive experience representing employers in labor and employment matters before administrative agencies and federal and state courts. Prior to joining Morris Manning, Mr. Hunter was a partner with the international law firm of Holland & Knight, LLP. He has also been a partner at the Philadelphia law firm of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis, LLP and a partner at the Atlanta law firm of Hurt Richardson Garner Todd & Cadenhead, LLP .

Mr. Hunter is a graduate, with honors, from the Howard University School of Law. He completed further legal study, in civil rights advocacy, at the Harvard University Law School. He received his undergraduate degree, with honors, from the Fort Valley State University. He is a member of the Bars of Georgia, Iowa and the District of Columbia. He has achieved an “AV” rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating for an attorney by his peers, and has also been recognized over the past fifteen years as one of “Georgia’s Super Lawyers”, in the Atlanta Magazine. Mr. Hunter was inducted into the Gate City Bar’s Hall of Fame in 2010 and has been recognized as one of Georgia’s Outstanding Lawyers. In 2015, Mr. Hunter received a Milestones Award from the State Bar of Georgia and the Center for Civil and Human Rights, as “a Georgia lawyer who worked for justice and equal treatment for all of Georgia’s citizens”. This honor has been placed on display at the State Bar of Georgia’s Law Museum and at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Hunter was awarded the distinguished “Wimberly Award” by the 100 Black Men of America, Inc., for his outstanding community service. Mr. Hunter has been recognized as one of the “Men of Influence” by the Atlanta Business League.

Mr. Hunter is a member of the following organizations: National Association of Guardsmen, Inc., Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Leadership Atlanta, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. (General Counsel, 1986-present), and 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. (General Counsel, 1987-present). He has served on the boards of many civic and quasi-governmental organizations, such as Goodwill Industries of North Georgia, Inc. (Chairman, 2003-2005), Atlanta Judicial Commission (1988-1997), Atlanta Workforce Development Center, Inc. (Chairman, 2008-2013), Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (2006-2014), National Black College Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. (General Counsel, 1995-present), and .Cares Mentoring Movement, Inc. (General Counsel, 2009-2014).