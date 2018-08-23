Curtiss Jacobs is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Uptown Advisory Group LLC (UAG), where he is responsible for business development, due diligence and overseeing large-scale engagements in the financial services, not for profit and education sectors.

Prior to the founding of UAG, Curtiss held senior global leadership roles leading large-scale operations and driving transformation efforts at organizations such as AIG, Pitney Bowes, Bank of America and Citigroup. Over the course of his career, he has developed and implemented strategies that mitigated risk and improved organizational efficiency and effectiveness in the U.S, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. A true proponent of diversity and inclusivity, Curtiss is especially skilled at building and leading diverse, cross-functional teams. He relies on these same skills to develop and retain talent and was named Operations Executive of the Year, while at Pitney Bowes, where he managed their largest account, the Bank of America, and generated $250M in revenues.

Prior to and extending into his corporate career Curtiss worked as a professional fashion and celebrity photographer honing his skills as an assistant to photography legends Richard Avedon and Annie Leibovitz. Curtiss had a client list that included Sony Music, Avon, McDonalds Corp. and a host of record labels and editorial magazines in the U.S. and Europe. Curtiss maintains a commitment to the arts. In 2009, he opened the doors to Renaissance Fine Art in Harlem (since rebranded to Curtiss Jacobs Gallery) to help preserve the cultural legacy of the community and provide opportunities for local artists and curators. He has served as an executive board member and is a current board advisor for Project Art, an arts education not for profit headquartered in NYC.

Curtiss earned a BS from Adelphi University and holds an MBA in International Business from Northeastern University in Boston. Curtiss is the President,100 Black Men of Long Island, serves as a National Board Director, One Hundred Black Men of America, and is the Past Board Chairman of the WorldofMoneyorg, a not for profit providing financial education programming to youth in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.