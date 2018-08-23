Charles Griggs is a communication, media and government relations professional focused on issues related to improve public health outcomes. Griggs works as an experienced media and marketing professional who takes pride in creating strategies to improve the health of all people. His knowledge of the communications industry spans more than thirty years and involves various winning campaigns, associations and clients throughout the south.

In 2005 Griggs began his tenure with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, and served as the Director of Communications and Community Engagement, then later Director of External Affairs. In this capacity, he managed external efforts that include media relations, risk communications and legislative affairs designed to protect and promote the health of all residents and visitors of Duval County. In 2010, Griggs was honored as valedictorian of the University of South Florida Public Health Leadership Institute of Florida 13th graduating class.

Most recently, Griggs served as Minority Engagement Coordinator for the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute and Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2002, Griggs became a member of the 100 Black Men of Jacksonville, Inc., and soon served as the organization’s Chairman of Health and Wellness. In 2008, under his leadership, the organization developed an award-winning men’s cancer education and prevention initiative called Men Tackling the Big C. The initial focus of the program was to educate African American men on the risk factors of prostate cancer and to provide resources for screening and treatment. The program was later expanded to include colorectal cancer education and awareness. In 2016, Griggs was honored by the 100 Black Men of America with the James T. Black Health and Wellness Award.

Also as a community resource, Griggs is a graduate of Leadership Jacksonville Class of ‘98 and a former board member of the Jacksonville Community Council, Inc. He was also appointed by three different City of Jacksonville Mayors to serve on the Jacksonville Human Rights and Arts in Public Places Commissions and the Jacksonville Journey Oversight Committee. He currently serves on the board of directors of The Bridge of Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Housing Authority. In 2015, he received 2015 Mayor’s Lifetime Journey Award (8 years of service on the Jacksonville Journey Oversight Committee).

Previously, as president of The Griggs Agency, Griggs was selected in 2004 as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s North Florida Minority Small Business Advocate of the Year.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Griggs has made a personal commitment to give back to the community by serving as a Take Stock in Children mentor since 2006. In 2012, Griggs was honored as Mentor of the Year with the Take Stock in Children Jim and Anne Kufeldt Award. Griggs is a member of the National Urban League Quarter Century Club through serving the Jacksonville Urban League over the years as a board member and as chairman of the Jacksonville Urban League Auxiliary. He is also a past president of the Jacksonville Association of Black Journalists, Inc.

On the other side of the media table, Griggs has contributed as an editorial writer through his column titled BlacKoffee, syndicated and published in the Jacksonville Free Press. He previously hosted and produced The Next Page and First Coast Focus, radio talk shows that focused on community and social issues. Currently, Griggs is a regular contributor on WJCT’s First Coast Connect Media Roundtable news broadcast, which airs weekly on 89.9 FM, and host a podcast segment called #realtalk.