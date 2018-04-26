Media must Submit All Requests For Credentials by June 6, 2018
The 2018 Annual Conference media credentials are reserved for working Print, Online Journalists, Radio and TV Journalists, Photojournalists and Videographers with commercial news organizations and recognized publications. The credential requirements outlined below are taken to protect the many youth attending the conference.
NOTES:
- Marketing, public relations, advertising, sales, art directors, managers, publishers, bloggers and other non-editorial professionals of media organizations are NOT eligible for media credentials and should purchase tickets to support this annual fund raiser that benefits middle and high school mentees and Collegiate 100 students of 100 Black Men.
- A history of being registered at previous 100 Black Men events does not guarantee approval or waive the credential requirements. Freelance writers from unqualified media outlets are not eligible for press credentials.
- 100 Black Men of America, Inc will determine qualification of all media outlets.
All requests must be sent to Telain Ware at [email protected]. Please note that submitting a credential request does not guarantee that you will receive media credentials. All requests for media credentials to cover the 32nd Annual Conference of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. must be submitted online by June 6, 2018 via [insert link to submission HTML Form]. Requirements below must be followed and supporting items must be included when the online submission form is completed.
Notifications will be sent via email regarding approval or denial. 100 Black Men of America, Inc. reserves the right to revoke issued media credentials at any time. Media Credentials will not be granted to anyone whose principal purpose, in our judgment, is for reasons other than covering the game as working news media. Media organizations with multiple reporters must submit separate information for each reporter or staff person.
Please review Media Credential Requirements below
Reporters
One of the following:
- A link to a bylined, industry-related article from your publication written by you and published within the last six months.
- Link to an on-air story within the last month.
- An assignment letter for the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Conference.
Freelance Reporters & PhotJournalists/Photographers/Videographers
All of the following:
- You must be a freelance journalist attending on behalf of at least one publication.
- An assignment letter is required from an editor or producer, on the organization’s letterhead, stating that the freelance reporter or photographer is covering the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Conference.
- Reporters: Must also provide a link to a bylined, industry-related article from the publication you are representing published within the last six months.
- Photo Journalists/Photographers: Must also provide a link to an article that displays their photo credits within the last six months.
- Videographers: Information must be included in the assignment letter of the reporter covering the conference.