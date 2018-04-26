Media must Submit All Requests For Credentials by June 6, 2018

The 2018 Annual Conference media credentials are reserved for working Print, Online Journalists, Radio and TV Journalists, Photojournalists and Videographers with commercial news organizations and recognized publications. The credential requirements outlined below are taken to protect the many youth attending the conference.

NOTES:

Marketing, public relations, advertising, sales, art directors, managers, publishers, bloggers and other non-editorial professionals of media organizations are NOT eligible for media credentials and should purchase tickets to support this annual fund raiser that benefits middle and high school mentees and Collegiate 100 students of 100 Black Men.

A history of being registered at previous 100 Black Men events does not guarantee approval or waive the credential requirements. Freelance writers from unqualified media outlets are not eligible for press credentials.

100 Black Men of America, Inc will determine qualification of all media outlets.

All requests must be sent to Telain Ware at [email protected]. Please note that submitting a credential request does not guarantee that you will receive media credentials. All requests for media credentials to cover the 32nd Annual Conference of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. must be submitted online by June 6, 2018 via [insert link to submission HTML Form]. Requirements below must be followed and supporting items must be included when the online submission form is completed.

Notifications will be sent via email regarding approval or denial. 100 Black Men of America, Inc. reserves the right to revoke issued media credentials at any time. Media Credentials will not be granted to anyone whose principal purpose, in our judgment, is for reasons other than covering the game as working news media. Media organizations with multiple reporters must submit separate information for each reporter or staff person.

Please review Media Credential Requirements below

Reporters

One of the following:

A link to a bylined, industry-related article from your publication written by you and published within the last six months.

Link to an on-air story within the last month.

An assignment letter for the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Conference.

Freelance Reporters & PhotJournalists/Photographers/Videographers

All of the following: