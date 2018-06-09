Conference Participants

Troy Aaron

Sales Leader

State Farm

Troy Aaron
Sales Leader, State Farm

Troy began his career with State Farm® in 2007 in Lake Charles, LA as an agent aspirant team member. In January 2011 he was selected to be an agent in Beaumont, TX. He opened his agency in 2012 and debuted in the TICA Top 100 reaching number 13. In his four years as an agent, Troy achieved Senior Vice President’s Club and Ambassador Club every year.

In February 2016, Troy was promoted to sales leader for the Beaumont, TX Sales Territory. He currently leads 37 agents and works on many special projects for the South Central Market Area and State Farm.

Troy earned his degree in Business Management from McNeese State University and was a letterman on the men’s basketball team. He has also obtained his LUTCF designation.

Troy and his wife, Brittany, have three children: daughter, Reece, and sons Mac and Lock.  They enjoy spending time together as a family, engaging in their children’s activities, and playing sports their sons.

Komi Agbodji

District Manager

Wells Fargo Bank

Komi Agbodji
District Manager, Wells Fargo Bank

Coming Soon!

Dr. Mark Alexander

Secretary

100 BMOA Board

Dr. Mark Alexander
Secretary, 100 Black Men of America Board

Mark Alexander, PhD is an epidemiologist who is committed to improving health outcomes of marginalized communities. Dr. Alexander’s research interests include: cardiovascular disease, geriatric epidemiology and child health. He is currently the Executive Director of Youth Movement, a community based initiative dedicated to improving the health, fitness and well being of Black children. The effects of racism and social class on health are of particular interest to Dr. Alexander.

Dr Alexander worked as research scientist at the Division of Research (DOR) Kaiser Permanente Northern California and also was the Assistant Director of the Medical Effectiveness Research Center for Diverse Populations, University of California at San Francisco.

He has published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association, the American Heart Journal, and other peer reviewed journals. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Oakland & the World, a nonprofit organization, dedicated to launching for-profit businesses for ownership by formally incarcerated people and other people facing extreme barriers to employment and economic survival. He is an advisor to numerous community organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Dr. Alexander is the Secretary, and member of the National Executive Committee 100 Black Men of America, and a leader of the Health and Wellness Committee of 100 Black Men of America.

Education:

  • Bachelors Degree, University of California, Santa Cruz, Biology
  • Masters in Public Health, University of California, Berkeley
  • Doctorate, Epidemiology, University of California, Berkeley

Dr. Alexander lives in Oakland, California with his wife Olivia.

Sope Aluko

Actress, TV & Film, including Black Panther

Sope Aluko
Actress, TV & Film, including Black Panther

Sope Aluko (pronounced “Shaw-peh Ahlookoh”) is a Nigerian-born actress whom was primarily raised in the UK. She spent her younger years traveling and living all over the world, including France, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, and Indonesia. She has dual-citizenship in both the US and the UK, and speaks four different languages, including her native language, Yoruba/Nigerian.

While in the UK, Sope attended drama classes at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA) and extended her study into dance. She had the privilege of performing the world famous South African “Ipi Tombi” dance at the National Arts Theater in Nigeria. Although a cultivated artist, Sope received an undergraduate degree in Engineering and a master’s degree in Marketing. After a very successful career in the corporate arena in both London and the US, Sope turned her sight back onto acting and performing. Since then, she has booked recurring roles on Netflix’s “Bloodline”, NBC’s “Law & Order SVU” and “Parks & Recreation”, and guest appearances on USA Network’s “Burn

Notice”, "Graceland" and Lifetime’s “Army Wives”. Her film credits include supporting roles in feature films like Identity Thief, Pitch Perfect 2, 96 Minutes, Grass Stains, The Good Lie and more.

Sope can next be seen in Marvel’s Black Panther, releasing February 16th, 2018 and Starz’s “Counterpart”, opposite J.K. Simmons. She can also be seen in The Best of Enemies alongside Sam Rockwell and Taraji P. Henson, releasing in 2019. Sope is currently filming another Marvel film, set to release in late 2018.

Sope is happily married and a mother to two teenage boys, and currently splits her time between Miami and Los Angeles.

Selby Artis

Contractor/Purchasing Agent

United States Department of Agriculture

Selby Artis
Contractor/ Purchasing Agent, United States Department of Agriculture

Coming Soon!

Dr. Rosyln Artis

President

Benedict College

