100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont First Day of School Event

100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont being engaged in their community by welcoming students and parents on the First Day of school. President of the Greater Beaumont chapter, Vernon Durden is pictured with Principal Haynes of Amelia School. Other members of the chapter visited Jones Clarke, MLK, Pathways and Beaumont United. Special recognition to ExxonMobil who also participated at many of the schools. We are anticipating a very successful school year for our students and the Beaumont community.