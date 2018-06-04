100 Black Men of America, Inc. Annual Conference Returning to South Florida

Requests for Media Credentials Are Now Being Accepted

Atlanta, GA – June 17, 2018 – 100 Annual Conference, the world’s leading conference and exhibition focused on mentoring, educating and empowering youth and leaders from the African American community is set to convene in South Florida. The 100 Black Men of America, Inc.’s global network will hold their 32nd Annual Conference June 13-17, 2018 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. This annual conference brings together thought leaders from across many industries including business, education, healthcare, financial, small business development, nonprofit, law enforcement, government, civic engagement, technology and entertainment to provide a unique mentoring and an experiential learning platform for youth from across the country.

Media Credentials must be requested online by June 6, 2018. Any media interested in covering the event on-site must apply in advance for media credentials authorized by 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

Themed America at the Crossroads: Developing the Blueprint for Our Future, many sessions are designed to address significant issues impacting young people, their families and communities of color. The 5-day conference will offer attendee’s relevant workshops, panel discussions, community forums, nightly entertainment, group excursions and more, all set against the backdrop of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Hollywood, Florida skyline.

Keeping aligned with all programmatic initiatives of 100 Black Men, the conference also addresses the immediate and long-term educational, emotional, and cultural needs of 100 mentees and members of the community in which the conference is held. Delivering on the organization’s health & wellness commitment, FREE health services, through the 100 Community Empowerment Project, will be available June 16, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, at Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park.

“In recent years and months, we’ve seen more young people taking a pivotal role in shaping the advocacy and political landscape across the United States. We recognize the importance of providing a platform for youth and professionals to have conversations on how existing and upcoming policies will impact their lives. This is one of many relevant topics we will discuss,” said Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Chairman, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. “The conference will also offer technical training to our chapters across six critical areas proven to yield sustainability and capacity building in small and large nonprofit organizations.”

Focusing on the 100’s foundational Four For the Future program areas: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness and Economic Empowerment, all overlaid by leadership, powerful and motivational panelists and keynote speakers are poised to ignite the organization and all attendees. Register now for full packages, workshop day passes or tickets to evening events.

100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale, Inc. and 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc. will host this year’s conference. These local chapters and their affiliate organization, the Collegiate 100, will work with conference sponsors and local community partners to deliver this impactful, signature conference that includes activities for the entire family. For more information about the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.’s 32nd Annual Conference, visit #the100blueprint now.

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men was founded as an organization in New York City in 1963. The national organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. began with nine chapters in 1986 as a national alliance of leading African American men of business, public affairs and government with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth. These visionaries included businessmen and industry leaders such as David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson. Since inception, the vision emerged and grew to over 10,000 members impacting over 125,000 underserved, underrepresented minority youth annually. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.