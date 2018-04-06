A team from Wright Middle School became the 100 Black Men of America’s national African American History Challenge Bowl champions last summer by defeating a middle school team from the greater Charlotte area in the championship match-up. But in order to get to that national competition, they had to beat a great group of Madison-area schools in the local challenge bowl competition that was really competitive because, in short, Madison middle schools have won five national championships in just 24 years.

This year, that local competition will be held on Saturday, April 7, at the Doyle Administration Building of the Madison Metropolitan School District. “The 24th annual African American History Challenge Bowl is a citywide competition among middle school students,” J.R. Sims, a longtime 100 Black Men of Madison member and chair of the African American History Challenge Bowl, tells Madison365.

Madison Middle School Teams Ready for Fierce Competition at 24th Annual African American History Challenge Bowl

photo courtesy of madison365.com