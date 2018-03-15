Al Sullivan, MSOD, CPC, SHRM-SCP

Al Sullivan is the Chairmen of Change and Transformation for the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Since 2008 he has owned and operated Inspirus Consulting, Inc., a firm specializing in working with leaders and organizations to effectively engage human systems to do their best work.

Al has worked in organizations such as Dell Computer, NIKE, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, GlaxoSmithKline, IKEA, and the U.S. Army. His work has helped organizations in areas such as change / transformation, team dynamics, process improvement, diversity / inclusion, conflict management, leadership coaching, and talent acquisition.

Al is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), certified coach, Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner (ELI-MP), Six Sigma Greenbelt, and Certified Diversity Consultant. He earned an MS Organization Development degree from American University in Washington, DC. and a BA degree from Alabama A&M University. He’s also a US Army Ranger School graduate and U.S. Army combat veteran.

Al has experience working at all organizational levels from the front lines to the executive suite. He is accustomed to working across a variety of functional areas. During his corporate career Al served in roles such as Army Officer, Manufacturing Manager, and Global Human Resources leader.

His personal interests include live jazz performances, hiking the Appalachian Mountains, fishing, and water sports.