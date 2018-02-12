32ND ANNUAL CONFERENCE
June 13-17, 2018
The Diplomat Beach Resort
America at the Crossroads:
Developing the Blueprint for Our Future
The Conference Blueprint
The country is at a crossroads and time will record the leaders and organizations that took significant action to deliver positive change. During the 32nd Annual Conference of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. members from their global network will convene in Hollywood, Florida to offer attendees relevant workshops, panel discussions, community forums and more. As community and global leaders 100 Black Men remain at the forefront of public discourse and advocacy regarding Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, Economic Empowerment and Leadership Development. The conference will gather the 100 global network to harness their collective energy, knowledge and influence to address critical issues facing youth and the African American Community, while developing the blueprint for positive change.
Make plans today to attend: America At the Crossroads: Developing the Blueprint for Our Future.
The Diplomat Beach Resort
3555 S Ocean Dr
Hollywood, FL 33019
Reservations Number: 855-689-2911
Note: You must be registered for the 32nd Annual Conference to reserve your room. Multiple reservations must be booked one at a time. For questions or assistance with reservations call toll-free 1-855-689-2911.
100 Youth
One of the largest gatherings of young people from middle school, high school and college all focused on personal development, education, leadership and identifying opportunities for scholarship, internships and entrepreneurship.
Ready, Set, Go!
Sleeping in is an option, however, the spectacular sunrises over the beach and Diplomat pool will make it challenging. The 100 Fitness Program will be a great way to start the day. Morning walk/jog with the 100 Health and Wellness Committee is an annual fitness component of the 100 Conference.
Connect With Peers
Throughout the conference mentees learn from peers and connect with youth form their chapter and from around the network. One of a kind experiences to meet national figures and attend unique events are planned just for 100 Mentees.
100 Board
Meeting of the 100 Board of Directors to discuss governance, local, regional, national and global issues impacting youth and communities served by 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
Conference Room with a View
The Diplomat Resort Conference Center will deliver meeting and workshop space with the best view ever. During conference free time, attendees are only steps from the beachfront or a relaxing poolside cabana.
Women's Excursion
Ladies Only: This activity is an outing just for the ladies! Spend the afternoon with positive and powerful women enjoying lunch and fun activities in an offsite destination.
Networking & Rebuilding
Networking sessions, insights and roadmaps from industry leaders, along with forums that will yield blueprints for rebuilding our communities, schools and organizations.
100 Community Empowerment Project
The 100 CEP is an initiative created in 2004 to ensure that the city where the 100 convenes its conference receives a social and societal impact. Over the years the 100 CEP has included community free health screenings, town hall meetings, youth summits, a day of family enrichment activities, including a robotics exhibition & showcase, interactive games, and educational material for attendees of all ages.
Relax and Recharge
Evening and nightly events have been planned for both adults and youth. If you want quite time alone, there is an ocean front terrace with your name on it. Get ready to relax and unmind with stunning views and relaxing water to recharge your battery.