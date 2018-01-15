100 Black Men of America, Inc. Announce the Chairman’s Memorandum in Response to President Donald Trump’s Disparaging Words

“Real leaders are required to speak the absolute truth to those in power. The 100 will immediately activate their network to respond to the President’s disparaging remarks about immigration,” stated Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Chairman, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. “On the weekend of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, every citizen who believes in Dr. King’s dream should take action and let your representatives in Washington know your position.“

Every elected official, including the President, is sworn to uphold an office as they execute the responsibilities of their office. Degrading words and behavior can only stem from a belief system that is equally degrading. A call to action is required to stop those in power from making policy decisions that are racist and grounded in bigotry. The Chairman’s Memorandum – The World is Watching – asks members, leaders, and citizens to contact their elected officials and to share the memo with personal contacts and on social media.

The goal is to send a clear message to Washington and the White House that the President’s words and behavior is degrading, damaging and dehumanizing. The members of the 100 expect more from our President. The world expects more. The